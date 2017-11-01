ArQule nabs Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for miransertib for Proteus syndrome

The FDA grants Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for ArQule's (NASDAQ:ARQL) Orphan Drug-tagged miransertib for the treatment of Proteus syndrome, a rare inherited disorder characterized by the asymmetric overgrowth of the bones, skin and other tissues.

Rare Pediatric Disease Designation provides for the issuance of a rare pediatric disease priority review voucher following FDA approval. The voucher can be use for accelerated approval of a future application or it can be sold to a third party.

Phase 1/2-stage miransertib is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of AKT kinase. The AKT pathway, when abnormally activated, is implicated in a range of tumor development-related processes such as cell proliferation and apoptosis.