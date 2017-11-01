More on Clean Harbors' Q3

Adjusted net income of $12.2M, or $0.21 per share vs. income of $9.3M, or $0.16 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 3% to $123M from $126.7M in the same period of 2016.

"The recent hurricanes significantly impacted our third-quarter results," said CEO Alan McKim.

The company's board also elected to double the size of its current share repurchase program of its common stock to $600M.

Lowered guidance for 2017: Adjusted EBITDA of $420M-$430M; Adjusted net income of $16M-$19M.

CLH -0.2% premarket

