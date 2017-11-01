Garmin reports Q3 beats, upside guidance; shares up 3.7%

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) shares are up 3.69% premarket following Q3 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates and provided an upside FY17 guidance.

FY17 guidance has revenue around $3.07B and EPS at about $2.90 compared to the $3.04B and $2.80 consensus, respectively.

Segment sales (Y/Y; 2017 guidance growth): Outdoor, $184.9M (+31%; 27%); Aviation, $124.6M (+16%; 13%); Marine, $77.3 (+10%; 10%); Fitness, $167M (-12%; -7%); Auto, $189M (-12%; -15%).

Key metrics: gross margin, 58.4% (+2.2% Y/Y); operating margin, 22.8% (+0.7%); total operating expenses, $264M (+7%); R&D spend growth, 11%; SG&A spend growth, 5%; advertising spend, -2%; FCF, $153M; cash and equivalents, $2.4B.

Press release

Previously: Garmin beats by $0.09, beats on revenue (Nov. 1)