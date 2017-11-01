Pitney Bowes +7% after ordering up strategic review

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) shoots higher after announcing that it will explore a "broad range" of strategic alternatives to unlock shareholder value.

The board says it has no timetable in place for the strategic review process.

Lazard has been retained to be Pitney Bowes' financial advisor and Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP will be its legal adviser to assist in the review process.

Previously: Pitney Bowes misses by $0.10, beats on revenue (Nov. 1)