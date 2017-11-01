American Midstream Partners to buy Southcross Energy Partners

American Midstream Partners (NYSE:AMID) agrees to acquire certain assets of Southcross Holdings LP and proposes to merge with Southcross Energy Partners (NYSE:SXE) in two separate transactions valued at ~$815M including debt.

AMID says the deals would create a partnership with a $3B enterprise value generating more than $300M in annualized 2018 adjusted EBITDA, and expand its onshore gathering, processing and transmission services in the Eagle Ford shale play and in the southeast U.S. gas transmission market.

AMID would issue 3.4M common units, 4.5M new Series E convertible preferred units, options to acquire 4.5M AMID common units and repay $139M of net debt; SXE unitholders would receive 0.16 AMID common units for each SXE common unit in a unit-for-unit merger.