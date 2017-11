Coach (NYSE:COH) plans to delist from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

"Due to trading volume and to focus its resources on the company’s primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange, the company intends to withdraw its listing from the main board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong," reads a Coach statement.

The company first listed its shares on a secondary basis in Hong Kong in 2011.

A timetable for Coach's exit from the exchange hasn't been set.

Coach closed at HKD$30 today in Hong Kong.