RedHill up 2% premarket on refiling of U.S. marketing application for Rizaport for migraine

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) is up 2% premarket, albeit on only 400 shares, on the news that it and development partner IntelGenx (OTCQX:IGXT) have resubmitted their 505(b)(2) New Drug Application to the FDA seeking approval for RIZAPORT (rizatriptan benzoate) oral thin film formulation for the treatment of acute migraine, primarily patients with migraine-related nausea or difficulty in swallowing.

The companies received a CRL in March 2013 in response to their original filing citing the need for more information related to third party chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) and packaging/labeling. No additional safety or efficacy data were required.

If accepted for review, the agency's action date should be in H1 2018.

RIZAPORT, 5 mg and 10 mg, is an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate that is the first oral thin film bioequivalent to Merck GmbH's Maxalt Lingua. It is a therapeutic option for patients suffering from dysphagia (difficulty swallowing) and those suffering from migraine-related nausea, which may be 80% of the total migraine population.

Previously: RedHill's RIZAPORT receives first marketing clearance in Germany (Nov. 9, 2015)