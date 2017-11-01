Criteo down after Q3 report issues weak guidance, Apple ITP impact

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) shares are down 6.63% premarket after the Q3 results beat revenue and EPS estimates but included a downside guidance and impact from Apple’s Intelligent Tracking Prevention feature.

Q4 guidance has revenue ex-TAC of $260M to $263M (consensus: $283.29M) with EBITDA of $106M to $109M. FY17 estimates include revenue ex-TAC growth between 26% and 27% and adjusted EBITDA up 100 bps to 120 bps.

Management expects ITP to have a net negative impact of 8% to 10% on Q4 revenue ex-TAC.

Revenue by geography: Americas, $86M (+35%); EMEA, $92M (+24%); Asia-Pacific, $56M (+40%).

Key Q3 metrics: revenue ex-TAC, $234M (+32% Y/Y); adjusted EBITDA, $79M (+45%); cash flow from operations, $62M (+41%); FCF, $34M (+43%); net client addition, 930; client retention rate for core product, 90%; cash flow from operating activities, $62M (+41%); FCF, $34M (+43%); cash and equivalents, $358M.

