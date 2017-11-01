Dynex Capital manages steady income as yield curve flattens

Q3 core net operating income of $9.4M or $0.19 per share vs. $9.3M and $0.19 in Q2. Dividend is $0.18.

Book value per share of $7.46 up from $7.38 three months earlier. Last night's close of $7 is a 6.6% discount to Sept. 30 book.

Economic return on book value for the quarter of 3.5%; 11.4% for the first nine months of 2017.

Adjusted net interest spread of 1.44% slipped six basis points during quarter, with funding costs rising faster than MBS yields - a common refrain among the mREITs.

Conference call at 10 ET

