IND filed for Moleculin Bio's cancer candidate WP1066; shares ahead 11% premarket

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) is up 11% premarket on modestly highly volume in response to its announcement that cancer center MD Anderson has filed an Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the FDA seeking approval to study WP1066 for the potential treatment of brain tumors.

If approved, it will be the second of the company's drugs to reach the clinic (Annamycin).

The physician-sponsored IND had been placed on hold pending the submission of responses to certain FDA questions. An MD Anderson doctor plans to conduct a Phase 1 study evaluating WP1066 in patients with glioblastoma or melanoma that has metastasized to the brain.