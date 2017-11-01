Beer volume slightly higher at Molson Coors

  • Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP) reports worldwide beer volume rose 0.6% Y/Y in Q3 to 25.5M hectoliters. Global priority brand volume was up 2.4%.
  • The brewer reported net sales per hectoliter was up 2.9% to $109.67 off of high global pricing and an improved sales mix.
  • Underlying EBITDA fell back 0.4% during the quarter on a reported basis and was down 1.2% on a constant-currency basis.
  • CEUO update: "Despite challenging market conditions in North America, we remain on track to deliver our 2017 business and financial plans and exceed our original cost savings targets and cash flow goals, as well as maintain our investment-grade debt ratings."
  • Previously: Molson Coors Brewing EPS in-line, misses on revenue (Nov. 1)
  • TAP +0.16% premarket to $81.00 on light volume.
