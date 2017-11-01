McDermott +2% on Q3 earnings beat, EPCI contract award

McDermott (NYSE:MDR) +2.4% premarket after reporting an easy Q3 earnings beat on 71% higher revenues Y/Y and raising full-year earnings guidance above consensus.

Backlog at the end of Q3 totaled $2.4B compared to $3.3B at the end of Q2; operating margin was 13.3%, vs. 7.7% for the year-ago quarter.

MDR now sees FY 2017 EPS of $0.53 vs. its previous guidance of $0.42 and $0.42 analyst consensus estimate, and revenues of ~$3B, lower than its prior outlook of ~$3.2B and below $3.16B consensus.

MDR also says it was awarded a "significant" contract for engineering, procurement, construction and installation services at an unspecified Middle East offshore redevelopment project; the company defines a significant contract as in the $250M-$500M range.

The project includes fabrication and installation of four wellhead topsides, a manifold platform and jacket with associated subsea pipelines and brownfield tie-in works.