Lumentum reports Q1 misses, upside guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) shares are down 1.65% premarket following Q1 results that missed EPS and revenue estimates. Q2 guidance has revenue from $345M to $375M (consensus: $345.94M) with EPS from $1.05 to $1.25 (consensus: $1.00) and non-GAAP operating margin of 21% to 23%.

Segment revenue: Optical Communications, $207.9M (-4.8% Y/Y); Lasers, $35.3M (-11.3%).

Key metrics: Non-GAAP operating margin, 11.8% (-90bps Y/Y); gross margin, 34% (-20bps); total operating expenses, $65.8M; cash and equivalents, $150.8M.

