Wex beats estimates

WEX (NYSEMKT:WEX) reports Fleet solutions revenue grew 14.8% to $212.08M in Q3.

Travel and Corporate Solutions revenue fell 3.6% to $61.03M.

Health and Benefit Employee Solutions revenue up 28.3% to $50.9M.

Average number of vehicles serviced increased 6% to ~11M.

Fleet solutions payment processing transactions expanded 7% to 110.05M.

Total travel and corporate solution card purchase volume rose 21% to $8.7B.

Operating margin rate advanced 70 bps to 19.7%.

Q4 Guidance: Revenue: $317M to $327M; Adjusted net income: $60M to $63M; Adjusted EPS: $1.40 to $1.47.

FY2017 Guidance: Revenue: $1.24B to $1.25B; Adjusted net income: $228M to $231M; Adjusted EPS: $5.31 to $5.38.