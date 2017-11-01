Kamada's AAT fails to show significant treatment effect in type 1 diabetics in mid-stage study; shares down 4% premarket

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) slips 4% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement that a Phase 2 clinical trial assessing Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) in newly diagnosed type 1 diabetes (T1D) patients failed to demonstrate a significant treatment effect, although the company says the study was not powered to show efficacy.

The 70-subject trial evaluated the ability of AAT IV to halt disease progression in pediatric and young adult patients with T1D. Participants received three cycles of treatment over 52 weeks then were followed for four weeks.

A predetermined subgroup of patients between the ages of 12 and 18 demonstrated a "trend toward better efficacy" in the higher dose arm (120 mg/kg) as measured by beta-cell function preservation, lower daily insulin use and better glycemic control (lower HbA1c).

The company says once the complete data are available it will evaluate the collective results in order to determine the next steps in development.