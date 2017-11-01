Oil Search to buy Alaska North Slope oil assets for $400M

Oil Search Ltd. (OTCPK:OISHY) agrees to acquire stakes in oil assets in Alaska's North Slope for $400M, in a bid to diversify from its holdings in Papua New Guinea.

The deal includes holdings in three oil blocks from privately-owned U.S. companies Armstrong Energy and GMT Exploration, which would give Australia's Oil Search a ~26% stake in the Nanushuk play, co-owned by Spain’s Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF, OTCQX:REPYY).

The acquisitions include the Horseshoe block, which struck oil in March in what Repsol called the biggest U.S. onshore find in 30 years, possibly holding 1.2B barrels.