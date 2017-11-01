Barrick downgraded by RBC as investors shift focus; Goldcorp upgraded

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) is downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform with an $18 price target, cut from $21, at RBC, which says the miner’s main de-leveraging and operational objectives essentially have been achieved.

RBC's Stephen Walker thinks investors now will shift their ABX focus to capital allocation priorities, JV partnerships and resolution of the Tanzania issues; the firm also believes share buybacks and dividend increases are unlikely near-term, and expects excess capital to be directed to new mine developments such as Goldrush, Alturas and Donlin Gold.

RBC also upgrades Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) to Outperform from Sector Perform, as the firm expects shares to re-rate higher on free cash flow growth potential in H2 2018.