Estee Lauder pops after earnings smasher

Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) shoots higher in early trading after blasting past estimates with its FQ1 report.

Analyst Rahul Sharma notes the company saw "continued acceleration" in China and strength in Europe, while also improving at U.S. department stores.

Skin care sales rose 16% to $1.275B, while makeup sales increased 18% to $1.372B.

Looking ahead, the company sees Q2 sales growth of 13% to 15% and EPS of $1.38 to $1.41 vs. $1.41 consensus. Estee Lauder's view for full-year EPS is a range of $3.77 to $3.88, also short of consensus.

Shares of Estee Lauder are up 7.28% premarket to $119.95.

Previously: Estée Lauder beats by $0.24, beats on revenue (Nov. 1)