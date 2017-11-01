B&G Foods skies after strong earnings

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) flies in early trading after a solid beat on both line of its Q3 report.

The company reported a 10.5% gain in adjusted EBITDA for the quarter and churned up net income of $32.7M. Sales were up 28% to $480.4M as recent acquisitions factored in.

Looking ahead, B&G sees FY17 revenue of $1.66B to $1.685B vs. $1.66B consensus.

The result from B&G were strong enough to prompt an upgrade from Stephens to Overweight and new price target of $39.

Previously: B&G Foods beats by $0.08, beats on revenue (Oct. 31)