Groupon +5% on swing to profit in third quarter

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) is up 5% premarket after third-quarter earnings where it logged an adjusted profit against break-even expectations.

Gross profit rose even as direct revenues fell in the double digits, mitigated somewhat by gains in third-party sales.

That fits company goals, achieved by shifting toward higher-margin offerings in the Local category vs. the Goods category.

Gross billings were $1.34B, up 1% Y/Y.

Revenue breakout: Third-party and other, $302.5M (up 6.6%); Direct, $332M (down 17.6%).

Cash and equivalents were $638.7M, with no outstanding borrowings under a $250M revolving credit facility.

It's boosting guidance for gross profit for the full year, to $1.305B-$1.355B, and for adjusted EBITDA to $225M-$245M.

Conference call to come at 10 a.m. ET.

