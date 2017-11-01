Shell opens new lubricants plant in Singapore as Asian hub

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) says it opened a new lubricants plant - its third largest globally - in western Singapore to serve as a production hub to meet Asian demand.

Shell says the integrated lubricants and grease production facility in Tuas can produce up to 430M liters of lubricants and greases annually, and will ship to more than 40 countries, mainly in the Asia-Pacific region.

The plant "serves as a strategic production hub and will be the centerpiece of our lubricants supply chain network to reliably supply our... lubricants to millions of customers in the region,” says Huibert Vigeveno, Shell Global Commercial’s executive VP.