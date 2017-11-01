Groupon hires new chief operating officer, adds Wahl to board

In personnel changes announced with earnings, Groupon (GRPN +4.4% ) named Steve Krenzer its chief operating officer and added Deborah Wahl to the board.

Krenzer joins the company after most recently working as CEO of direct-response ad firm Core Digital Media, whose flagship properties include LowerMyBills and ClassesUSA. He'll have oversight of North America and International segments as well as global marketing and global operations.

Wahl most recently served as senior VP and chief marketing officer of McDonald's USA.

Brad Keywell and Jeff Housenbold are departing Groupon's board.