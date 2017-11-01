S&P, Dow and Nasdaq all push to new highs in early trade

All three major stock benchmarks break out to new all-time highs in early trading, following overseas markets which rose overnight along with major commodity prices; Dow +0.5% , S&P +0.4% , Nasdaq +0.2% .

Major European indexes are higher, led by Germany's DAX ( +1.9% ) following yesterday's holiday closure, with France's CAC +0.4% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished +1.9% while China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.1% .

In earnings news, U.S. Steel +14% after beating both top and bottom line estimates and issuing upbeat guidance for the fiscal year.

The S&P energy group ( +1% ) is off to a strong start, helped by WTI crude oil's +1.1% surge to $55.01/bbl for its best level since July 2015, as data shows OPEC has significantly improved compliance with its pledged supply cuts.

The Fed is expected to keep interest rates unchanged when it releases its latest policy directive at 2 p.m. ET, although it is "likely to add to already high expectations of a hike in interest rates in December," says Baird chief investment strategist Bruce Bittles.

October's U.S. ADP Employment Change Report came in better than expected, but the response in Treasury market is largely muted, as the yield on the benchmark 10-year note is up only a basis point at 2.39%.

Still ahead: ISM manufacturing index, construction spending, EIA petroleum inventories