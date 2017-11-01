Bouncy trading on Sturm, Ruger after earnings

Sturm, Ruger (NYSE:RGR) is up 0.81% after starting the day off in negative territory.

The company posted a sharp decline in sales and profit in Q3 off an election-influenced comparable from a year ago. A 25% drop in unit sell-through to independent distributors was notable.

Sturm also lowered its dividend payout rate as was expected due to the lower net income recorded in the quarter.

Previously: Sturm, Ruger misses by $0.07, misses on revenue (Oct. 31)

Previously: Sturm, Ruger declares $0.21 dividend (Oct. 31)