FAT Brands adds Ponderosa and Bonanza to the family

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) announces that it completed the acquisition of Homestyle Dining LLC.

The deal sees the Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza Steakhouse brands move into the FAT family.

The company says its franchisees now operate more than 300 restaurants around the globe with system-wide sales exceeding $300M.

Looking ahead, FAT plans to develop a smaller-scale Ponderosa and Bonanza concept to drive new store growth, with a specific focus on international markets.

FAT Brands trades below the $12 mark where its IPO was priced.

