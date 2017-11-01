Crude oil cruises to highest level since mid-2015

Crude oil surges to its highest levels since mid-2015, as new data shows OPEC has significantly improved compliance with its pledged supply cuts.

A Reuters survey says OPEC's October production fell by 80K bbl/day to 32.78M bbl/day, meaning compliance to the cartel's pledged supply curbs was 92%, up from 86% in September.

Analysts and traders also expect Russia to stick to its agreement to curb its oil output by 300K bbl/day from 11.247M bbl/day reached in October 2016.

Also helping: U.S. crude stockpiles fell by 5.1M barrels and gasoline supplies slid by 7.7M barrels last week, according to the latest data from the American Petroleum Institute.

At last check, U.S. WTI +1.2% at $55.02/bbl, and Brent +1% at $61.55/bbl, helping boost the Energy Select SPDR ETF +1.3% .

