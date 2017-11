Toyota (NYSE:TM) unit sales +1.1% to 188,434 units vs +6.3% forecast by Kelley Blue Book and +4% by Edmunds.

Toyota division sales were up 2.5% to 165,540 units.

Lexus division sales fell 7.7% to 22,894 units.

Camry sales fell 11% to 26,252 units and Corolla sales were down 17% to 24,667. RAV4 sales up 22% to 17,360 units.

Toyota's average transaction price rose 0.5% Y/Y to $32,045 during the month, according to KBB.

YTD Toyota U.S. sales +0.6% to 2,008,756 units.