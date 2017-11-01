CenturyLink closes $34B Level 3 Communications buyout

As planned, CenturyLink (CTL -5.8% ) closed its $34B acquisition of Level 3 Communications (NASDAQ:LVLT) today, creating a network services company with estimated 12-month pro forma revenues of $24B.

Holders of Level 3's common stock as of immediately prior to closing will receive $26.50/share in cash and 1.4286 shares of CenturyLink stock for each Level 3 share owned.

CenturyLink shareholders then own about 51% of the combined company, while former Level 3 shareholders own 49%.

The combination expects that 75% of core revenue will come from business customers, and nearly two-thirds from strategic services.

