SPDR declares monthly distributions

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (OTC:SPTS) - $0.0314. 30-Day Sec yield of 1.61%.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - $0.0492. 30-Day Sec yield of 1.93%.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) - $0.0969. 30-Day Sec yield of 4.12%.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) - $0.0772. 30-Day Sec yield of 2.62%.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - $0.0646. 30-Day Sec yield of 2.45%.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL) - $0.0778. 30-Day Sec yield of 2.74%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) - $0.1050. 30-Day Sec yield of 4.97%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND) - $0.0248. 30-Day Sec yield of 0.30%.

Payable Nov. 9; for shareholders of record Nov. 2; ex-div Nov. 1. 30-Day Sec yield as of 10/30/2017.