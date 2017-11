SPDR declares monthly distributions

SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) - $0.1763. 30-Day Sec yield of 3.58%.

SPDR Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) - $0.0748. 30-Day Sec yield of 1.74%.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) - $0.1698. 30-Day Sec yield of 4.96%.

SPDR Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MBG) - $0.0687. 30-Day Sec yield of 2.37%.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) - $0.0409. 30-Day Sec yield of 1.02%.

SPDR Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) - $0.1278. 30-Day Sec yield of 5.03%.

SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) - $0.1600. 30-Day Sec yield of 3.59%.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) - $0.0904. 30-Day Sec yield of 1.95%.

Payable Nov. 9; for shareholders of record Nov. 2; ex-div Nov. 1. 30-Day Sec yield as of 10/30/2017.