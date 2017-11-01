Bluebird bio up 11% on encouraging LentiGlobin progress in SCD; Global Blood down 5%

Bluebird bio (BLUE +10.7% ) jumps on modestly higher volume in response to its announcement of updated LentiGlobin data that will be presented at ASH in early December.

Of particular note is interim results from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe sickle disease (SCD). Drug product collected via apheresis with plerixafor had triple the yield (in one case) compared to bone marrow harvest with 80% lower concentrations of less primitive stem cells which should boost efficacy.