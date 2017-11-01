Windstream extends exchange offer again; shares -2.7%

Windstream Holdings (NASDAQ:WIN) is off another 2.7% today as it yet again extends a deadline on consent solicitations with an amended exchange offer.

It's extending the expiration for consent solicitations tied to its 7.75% senior notes due 2020, 7.75% senior notes due 2021, 7.5% senior notes due 2022 and 7.5% senior notes due 2023, to 5 p.m. ET today.

As of 5 p.m. yesterday, it notes it's gotten consent from a majority of the principal amount on the 2020 and 2023 notes.

It's boosting other terms, including increasing the amount of new secured notes that could be exchanged for the 2020 notes to $150M from $50M.