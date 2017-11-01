Argus: Venezuela's PDVSA offers refinery assets to China, Russia

Venezuela´s struggling state-owned oil company PDVSA is offering to transfer control of its largest domestic refining complex to oil companies from Russia and China, Argus reports, citing oil union and PDVSA officials.

The joint venture proposal centers on PDVSA´s 940K bbl/day CRP complex - once one of the world´s largest and most modern refinery systems, consisting of the 635K bbl/day Amuay refinery and the 305K bbl/day Cardón refinery - which together are processing only a third of their combined nameplate capacity, according to the report.

PDVSA is negotiating separate 10-year leases that would transfer operational control of Amuay to Russia's Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) and Cardón to PetroChina (NYSE:PTR), in which Rosneft and PTR would own 80% stakes in their respective refinery operating ventures with the Venezuelan company holding 20%, says the director of the local oil union.