Juno's JCAR017 shows 73% complete response rate in early-stage NHL study; shares ahead 7%

Juno Therapeutics (JUNO +7.4% ) is up on modestly higher volume in response to its announcement of data presentations at ASH in December.

Of particular note is updated data from the Phase 1 TRANSCEND study assessing CAR T candidate JCAR017 in patients with relapsed/refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). Patients receiving dose level 2 (100M cells) showed an 80% (n=12/15) response rate, including 11 (73%) complete responders. There was no increase in cytokine release syndrome or neurotoxicity associated with the higher dose (dose level 1 = 50M cells).