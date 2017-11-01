Double-digit drop for Abercrombie & Fitch after JPMorgan cut

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF -11.2% ) falls after JPMorgan slashes its rating on the retailer to Underweight from Neutral after meeting with management

The firm also chips away at its price target on A&F, sliding it to $10.

Analyst Matthew Boss says A&F management doesn't have any "silver bullets" for operating margin improvement.

"ANF's earnings power going forward is increasingly dependent on the company's ability to drive positive comps which appears increasingly too difficult in the worsening retail backdrop," writes Boss

"We are not convinced that ANF will see an inflection point in comps on a sustainable basis and see consistent EBITDA declines for the years ahead," he adds.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch are below $12 for the first time since late August.