More on Generac's Q3

Generac (GNRC -5.4% ) reports domestic sales rose 21.8% to $364.3M in Q3, primarily due to substantial growth in shipments of portable generators, along with the continuation of very strong growth for mobile products.

International sales grew 25.5% to $92.9M, primarily due to the contribution from the recent acquisition of Motortech.

Residential product sales expanded 30.6% to $251.9M and Commercial & Industrial product sales increased 16.6% to $174.5M.

Gross margin rate squeezed 250 bps to 34.4%, primarily due to unfavorable sales mix.

Adjusted EBITDA advanced 21.9% to $88.75M.

FY2017 Guidance: Net sales: +14% to +15%; Total organic sales: +9% to +10%; Adjusted EBITDA margin: ~19%.