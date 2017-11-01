Inline Q3 an excuse to buy the dip in Ramco-Gershenson

Q3 operating FFO of $29.6M or $0.34 per share vs. $30M and $0.34 a year ago. Estimates were for $0.34.

Same-property NOI growth of 1.4%, with rent growth of 2.7%.

Portfolio leased occupancy of 93% down 120 basis points Y/Y.

38 comparable leases signed during quarter totaling 193.6K square feet at a positive leasing spread of 12.3%, average base rent of $20.67 per square foot.

Full-year operating FFO per share guidance is narrowed to $1.35-$1.37 (midpoint remains the same). NOI growth remains at 2.5-3%.

