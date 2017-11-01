Apple's legal path clears for Ireland data center

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) receives permission from Ireland’s High Court to build its $1B data center in the country.

Apple announced plans for the data center in 2015 but was held up by a series of legal difficulties that most recently included residents objecting to the potential environmental impact.

The High Court has now ruled that those resident concerns don’t merit an appeal, clearing Apple’s path.

Previously: Ireland responds to EU action on Apple money (Oct. 4)

Previously: Microsoft, GE announce 15-year wind energy deal in Ireland (Oct. 9)

Previously: Irish High Court gives Apple permission for data center (Oct. 12)