Post-earnings rally for Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing MOD trades higher after beating FQ2 estimates by a wide margin.

Sales in the Americas segment were up 13%, while the Europe segment showed a 9% sales gain.

"Continued positive momentum in all of our business segments led to significant sales and earnings improvement this quarter," says Modine CEO Thomas Burke.

The company now expects 2018 sales growth of 32% to 36% and EPS of $1.30 to $1.45 vs. $1.30 consensus and a prior outlook of $1.20 to $1.36.

Previously: Modine Manufacturing beats by $0.14, beats on revenue (Oct. 31)