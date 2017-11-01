FDA shuts down Philips' U.S. ECR business pending quality system improvements

The FDA, through court action, has shut down Philips North America's (PHG +1.2% ) Emergency Care and Resuscitation (ECR) business unit until it addresses deficiencies in its current good manufacturing practices (CGMP), specifically its quality systems. In a statement, the agency says it failed to establish and maintain adequate processes related to corrective and preventative action procedures, design verification and validation controls and product specifications.

The permanent injunction will remain in place until the company completes corrective actions, including hiring a qualified third-party CGMP specialist to inspect its operations.

The ECR unit makes automatic external defibrillators and Q-CPR meters.