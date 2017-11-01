Honda U.S. sale rise 1%

Honda (NYSE:HMC) unit sales +0.9% to 127,353 units to top the Kelley Blue Book forecast for a 1% drop and the Edmunds forecast for a 2% decline. The automaker's pace of sales was +5.0% on an adjusted day basis.

Car sales increased 5.9% during the month, while truck sales fell 3.6%.

Sales in the Honda division were up 1.2% to 114,655 units, while Acura sales were down 1.3% to 12,698 units.

Civic sales topped 30K on 15% growth, while Accord sales were up 4.7% to 26,740 units.

YTD Honda sales +0.3% to 1,358,956 units.