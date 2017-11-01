MiMedx settles lawsuit against Halo Wound Solutions; shares down 7%

MiMedx (MDXG -6.9% ) slips on lower-than-normal volume on the heels of its announcement that it has reached a confidential settlement with BioResolutions LLC, doing business as Halo Wound Solutions, and a Halo executive who was formerly employed by MiMedx.

The company sued Halo and former employee Tracy Lucas in January accusing Lucas of using MiMedx trade secrets and other confidential information to unlawfully solicit sales of Halo products, with the assistance of MiMedx employees. It also claimed tortious interference with MiMedx's contracts with its employees.

Under the terms of the settlement, Halo has agreed not to sell amniotic tissue products or human/skin substitute products to MiMedx customers for two years and to not solicit MiMedx employees to work for Halo over the same period.

The stock's negative action appears related to the company's Q3 report, filed after the close yesterday. Its allowance for doubtful accounts has increased 77% to ~$7.2M (page 22).