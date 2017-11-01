Thomson Reuters -6.1% as Europe slowdown spurs revenue miss

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) is 6.1% lower today after Q3 revenues missed expectations with Europe as a weak region.

Profits beat expectations, however, and the company expects to hit the high end of its 2017 EPS guidance of $2.40-$2.45.

Q3 EPS (non-IFRS) rose 26% to $0.68 on revenues that rose 1.8%.

Adjusted EBITDA was up 4% to $849M; EBITDA margin rose 70 basis points, to 30.4%.

Revenues by segment: Financial & Risk, $1.54B (up 2%); Legal, $843M (up 1%); Tax & Accounting, $341M (up 6%); Corporate and other, including News, $73M (flat).

By geography: Revenues rose 3% in the Americas and 2% in Asia, but fell 1% in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Free cash flow rose 2% to $531M.

Press Release