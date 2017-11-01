Halyard sells S&IP unit to Owens & Minor for $710M; shares up 12%

Consistent with its transition into a pure-play medical device operation, Halyard Health (HYH +11.6% ) agrees to sell its Surgical and Infection Prevention (S&IP) business to Owens & Minor (OMI -17.1% ) for $710M. The transaction should close in Q1 2018.

The S&IP unit provides healthcare supplies and solutions targeting the prevention of healthcare-related infections. The deal includes the company's current IT platform in addition to the Halyard Health brand. Halyard will provide certain support services for a least one year to assist with the integration into OMI's operations.

OMI is down after its Q3 miss in both earnings and revenue.