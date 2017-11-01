Junk bond issuance surged in October

via Bloomberg's Gowri Gurumurthy

Treasurers took advantage of plunging spreads, pricing $23B in junk bonds in October, up 18% Y/Y and the busiest October since 2014.

Higher oil prices, strong corporate earnings, a steadily growing economy, and fading macro concerns were all positives.

Energy yields sunk to a five-month low of 6.33% late last month, and the sector about doubled the broader high-yield index's 0.42% advance for October.

ETFs: HYG, JNK, DHY, HIX, PHT, HYLD, EAD, HYT, JQC, CIK, DSU, ACP, SJB, ANGL, NHS, MCI, KIO, ARDC, AIF, CIF, PHF, IVH, FHY, GGM, MPV, JSD