CommScope shares up after Q3 beats, in-line FY17 guidance

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) shares are up 6.53% after Q3 results beat EPS estimates with in-line revenue. FY17 guidance was in-line following a revision but Q4 guidance was more mixed.

Q4 guidance: revenue, $1.09B to $1.14B (consensus: $1.12B); operating income, $195M to $215M; EPS, $0.43 to $0.50 (consensus: $0.56).

Company lowers FY17 guidance to the revenue range of $4.53B to $4.58B, from $4.5B to $4.6B, and EPS from $2.10 to $2.17, down from $2.15 to $2.30. Consensus estimates put revenue at $4.56B and EPS at $2.21.

