Papa John's links NFL anthem protests to soft sales

Papa John's (NASDAQ:PZZA) is down 10% after management reels in guidance.

For Q3, system-wide comparable sales were up 1.0% for the North America business and increased 5.3% at International stores.

The pizza chain now expects full-year North American comparable sales growth of 0% to +1.5% vs. +2% to 3% prior view. Full-year EPS growth of 3% to 7% is expected vs. a prior outlook range of 8%-12%.

During the company's earnings call, Papa John's CEO John Schnatter laid blame on the NFL leadership for how it has handled anthem protests.

"The NFL has hurt us by not resolving the current debacle to the players’ and owners’ satisfaction," he stated.

Schnatter said he thought the issue should have been nipped in the bud over a year ago.

Papa John's has a significant partnership with the NFL.

Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD), another restaurant operator with some NFL viewership correlation, didn't cite any impact from anthem protests with its Q3 report.

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) is down 3.1% on heavy volume as investors weigh the Papa John's print.

