NYT -4.3% as revenues miss despite subscription gains

New York Times Co. (NYSE:NYT) is now off 4.3% in some volatile back-and-forth trade today, after it released Q3 earnings where profits beat expectations but revenues missed slightly.

EPS reached $0.20 on a GAAP basis vs. a break-even quarter last year; on a non-GAAP basis, it hit $0.13 vs. a year-ago $0.06, and beat expectations on both measures.

Gains in digital subscriptions and lower severance costs offset a decline in print advertising to increase operating profit to $33M.

Revenue breakout: Subscription, $246.6M (up 13.6%); Advertising, $113.6M (down 9%); other, $25.4M (up 17.7%).

Capital expenditures were $39M vs. a year-ago $6M, driven by ongoing redesign and consolidation of space a headquarters as well as at its College Point printing/distribution facility.

Cash and marketable securities came to $822.9M; total debt and capital lease obligations are $249.4M.

For Q4 (and excluding the impact of a 14-week quarter this year vs. 13 last year), the company's guiding to subscription revenues increasing about 10% and ad revenues falling in the low double digits.

