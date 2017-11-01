Qualys up 5% after Q3 results, upside guidance, and analyst updates

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) shares are up 5.01% after yesterday’s Q3 results beat EPS and revenue estimates.

Upside Q4 guidance has revenue from $61.7M to $62.2M (consensus: $60.52M) with EPS from $0.27 to $0.29 (consensus: $0.22).

FY17 guidance revised: revenue, $229.6M to $230.1M (consensus: $227.5M; up from $226.8M to $228.3M); EPS, $1.04 to $1.06 (consensus: $0.90; up from $0.87 to $0.91).

Needham raises its Qualys price target by $5 to $70 after earnings beat the firm’s expectations with organic growth and strong guidance.

Summit Redstone raises its Qualys rating from Hold to Buy.

Previously: Qualys beats by $0.09, beats on revenue (Oct. 31)