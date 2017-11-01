Weatherford +6% after smaller than forecast Q3 loss, Seaport upgrade

Weatherford (WFT +6.2% ) is on the march after posting a slightly smaller than expected Q3 loss and unveiling actions to achieve $300M in cost savings it says already are underway and targeting i$1M in improvements in operating results over the next 18-24 months.

WFT says Q3 North America revenues of $538M rose 13% Q/Q and 20% Y/Y, citing the seasonal recovery from the Canadian spring break-up and an increase in both the Canadian and U.S. average rig count; excluding the impact of U.S. pressure pumping operations that were shut down during Q4 2016, Q3 segment revenues jumped 37% Y/Y.

Shares also are getting a lift from Seaport Global's upgrade to Buy from Neutral with a $5 price target, up from $4, as the firm believes international markets are poised to surprise to the upside and act as a catalyst for WFT.

Seaport also says Q3 provides a strong starting point for CEO Mark McCollum's plan for a "path to long-term viability" and expects more details to roll out soon.